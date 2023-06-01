During the trailer launch of 'Carry on Jatta 3' in Mumbai, Aamir praised Kapil for his comic acts and entertainment skills. Kapil shared a picture featuring his wife Ginni Chatrath and Aamir Khan

Kapil Sharma posing with Aamir Khan at the trailer launch of 'Carry On Jatta 3'. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Aamir Khan poses with Kapil Sharma, his wife Ginni x 00:00

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma shared a picture with actor Aamir Khan and called him "pride." Taking to Instagram, Kapil shared a picture featuring his wife Ginni Chatrath and Aamir Khan.

In the photo, Aamir can be seen posing with Kapil and Ginni. In the next image, Kapil can be seen giving a tight hug to 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Aamir also asked Kapil, "Why haven't you ever invited me to the show? You have always called me to the show during my film promotions. But I want to come for entertainment and not to promote my film."

He added, "I have become such a huge fan of him. Meri itni shaamon ko inhone rangeen banaya hai (He have made so many of my evenings colourful), I have laughed so much. He is so entertaining that I called him a few weeks back to thank him for bringing joy to so many people."

Teasing Kapil, Aamir shared, "It's a significant achievement to be able to entertain others. I am one of your biggest fans Kapil. But I want to ask you something why haven't you ever invited me to your show? I'm a step ahead of Kapil, asking this before he can say anything."

