Aamir Khan graced an event announcing his upcoming film festival marking his 60th birthday. The superstar spoke about rejecting a Mahesh Bhatt film and why it was important for him

Aamir Khan

Listen to this article Aamir Khan reveals why he rejected Mahesh Bhatt's film at the worst point of his life x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be turning 60 later this week and what better way to celebrate this milestone age than at the movies? Marking his 60th birthday, PVR INOX announced 'Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar', a special film festival commemorating Aamir Khan’s contribution to Indian cinema. The official announcement was made earlier today at an event in the city that Aamir Khan and lyricist Javed Akhtar graced. At the event, Khan reflected on his journey in the film industry as an actor and producer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir reveals he rejected Mahesh Bhatt's film

At the conference, Aamir revealed that he has once turned down a film by Mahesh Bhatt at the worst point in his life. But he feels that set the tone for his career ahead as well and the legacy he built. At my worst, I had the courage to say no. That’s why I behave this way till now. If I would have compromised that day, my entire career would have been a series of compromises. I got a Mahesh Bhatt film at the worst point of my life. But I didn’t like the film. I had the courage and told this to Mahesh Bhatt,” Aamir said.

Aamir and Mahesh Bhatt had collaborated for the film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin in 1991. However, their working relationship did not extend much further.

Previously, Bhatt had spoken about creative clash being a reason for their professional relationship not extending. “Working with Aamir on Ghulam was not a pleasant experience,” Bhatt once remarked. “Aamir is a victim of his own pursuit of perfection. He believes life can be perfected like a document.” He also recalled Aamir spending 10 hours perfecting the look of his character.

About the Aamir Khan film festival

“Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar” will be hosted across PVR INOX theatres nationwide, giving fans the opportunity to relive the magic of Aamir Khan’s most celebrated performances on the big screen. As India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibition company, PVR INOX remains committed to bringing the best of entertainment to audiences across the country. The festival is set to commence on March 14, Aamir Khan’s birthday, and will continue until March 27.