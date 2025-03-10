Superstar Aamir Khan opened up about Rajkumar Hirani approaching him with Lage Rao Munnabhai. The film was initially set in pre-independence India

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani

Listen to this article Aamir Khan reveals Rajkumar Hirani's 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' was originally set in pre-independence India x 00:00

Aamir Khan will be turning 60 on March 14. For his birthday, the actor officially announced a film festival dedicated to him. The announcement was made in Mumbai on Sunday at an event that was also graced by lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar. The two cinema icons spoke in length about movies, specially Aamir's career in length at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir Khan reveals Lage Raho Munnabhai was initially written for him

During the chat, Khan also recalled Rajkumar Hirani comin to him with the script of Lage Raho Munnabhai. He said that the film was originally written for him and had a different story than the one that exists.

He said, “Originally, Raju had written a script where he wanted me to play that part. The day he came to narrate the script to me, he said that the script he was going to tell me about had changed and was called Munna Bhai 2 (Lage Raho Munna Bhai) and that he had nothing to narrate to me.”

Aamir Khan further shared, “So I asked him what the original story was about, and he said it was about a young guy who is a freedom fighter in India before independence. He has been fighting during the Gandhian era, and during a lathi charge, he gets hit on the head and slips into a coma. He wakes up 40-45 years later. By then, India has gotten independence, but he still feels stuck in that era, which is why he talks to Gandhi and all. He doesn’t know that Gandhi has been killed; that was Raju’s original concept.”

The film was eventually made with Sanjay Dutt in the lead along with Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan in the lead.

About the Aamir Khan film festival

“Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar” will be hosted across PVR INOX theatres nationwide, giving fans the opportunity to relive the magic of Aamir Khan’s most celebrated performances on the big screen. As India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibition company, PVR INOX remains committed to bringing the best of entertainment to audiences across the country. The festival is set to commence on March 14, Aamir Khan’s birthday, and will continue until March 27.