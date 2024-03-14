Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aamir Khan shares update on Andaz Apna Apna 2 script expresses wish to share screen with Salman and SRK
<< Back to Elections 2024

Aamir Khan shares update on 'Andaz Apna Apna 2' script, expresses wish to share screen with Salman and SRK

Updated on: 14 March,2024 07:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On his birthday, Aamir Khan went live on Instagram and thanked fans for the wishes. He also shared updates on his upcoming projects

Aamir Khan shares update on 'Andaz Apna Apna 2' script, expresses wish to share screen with Salman and SRK

A still from Andaz Apna Apna

Listen to this article
Aamir Khan shares update on 'Andaz Apna Apna 2' script, expresses wish to share screen with Salman and SRK
x
00:00

Aamir Khan turned 59 today. On his birthday, the actor surprised everyone by going live on Instagram on his production house's handle to thank his fans for his wishes. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' who is not used to going live on social media faced some technical challenges as he tried to rope in 'Laapataa Ladies' actor Ravi Kishan on to the live. "Aapko Instagram chalani nahi aati," Aamir Khan read out a comment that came his way. Agreeing with the netizen, Aamir laughed. 


Andaz Apna Apna 2:


As he waited for Ravi Kishan to join, Aamir Khan spoke started reading some comments from netizens and started interacting with them. During the same, he revealed that filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of 'Andaz Apna Apna 2'. However, he also added that it is in the beginning stages and also too early to get excited about. The superstar said he is looking forward to being a part of the 1994 film's sequel. 


Andaz Apna Apna (transl. Everyone Has Their Own Style) is a 1994 Indian Hindi-language comedy film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. It stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role) and Shakti Kapoor in lead role. Although the film was not a major hit at the box office, it later gained the cult status and is considered one of the best comedy films from Hindi cinema industry. 

Currently, Aamir Khan is working with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi on Lahore 1947 as a producer. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, and Shabana Azmi.  ‘Lahore, 1947’ also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, 'Andaz Apna Apna'. Earlier in October 2023, Aamir Khan Productions revealed the title of the film through a note. It read, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favorite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings. A."

Aamir Khan on uniting with Salman and SRK:

During the live sessions, Aamir Khan was also asked if he would unite with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for a film as the three had danced together in Jamnagar for the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant earlier this month. To this, Aamir Khan said that he wishes to work with the other two Khans soon and hopes a script comes along. He also said that the thought did occur the three Khans when they were dancing together in Jamnagar. 

Aamir also shared that his next film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will make audience laugh a lot and will most likely be released in December this year. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aamir khan rajkumar santoshi andaz apna apna Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK