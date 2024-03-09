Breaking News
Check out Aamir Khan's epic reaction to fan who asked him to make films like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'

Updated on: 09 March,2024 12:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Aamir Khan conducted a live session on Instagram as a part of his promotional plans for ex-wife Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies'.

Check out Aamir Khan's epic reaction to fan who asked him to make films like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Pic/Instagram

It was indeed a grand affair when the three Khans of Bollywood- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan took centre stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three are undeniably the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, and their banter in any form is unmissable. 


Recently, Aamir conducted a live session on Instagram as a part of his promotional plans for ex-wife Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies'. As fans and followers thronged to pose questions, one in particular caught the 'Dangal' actor's attention. One fan commented, "ir, aapko Pathaan jaisi filmein karni chahiye," to which the actor replied, "Yaar, Shah Rukh bana raha hai na achchi Pathaan jaisi. Main banata hoon Laapataa Ladies. Aap woh dekho."


Coming to 'Laapataa Ladies', the film released on March 1, is set in 2001 Madhya Pradesh, a time when mobile phones were precious and the internet and technology had not made everything easily accessible. The story of the movie revolves around two newly-wed brides who get separated from their families and how a slip-up sets many things right. In a very subtle way, using the elements of humour and hope, Kiran has attempted to address a strong social issue and women empowerment. The main cast of the film includes Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam, and the project is also launching two very talented young actresses who play the brides. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. 


Meanwhile, Aamir will reunite with 'Taare Zameen Par' co-star Darsheel Safary for a special project after 16 years. It has been titled ‘'Sitaare Zameen Par' and is a sequel to their first film. Recently in a new summit, Aamir shared some updates about. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," Aamir said. Genelia Deshmukh will reportedly play a pivotal role.

On the production front, Aamir will serve as a producer on Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.

(With inputs from ANI)

