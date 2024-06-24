Breaking News
Aamir Khan visits Mahatma Gandhi's ashram in Sevagram, talks about Bapu's 'great influence' on him

Updated on: 24 June,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Sevagram, located in Maharashtra, is the place of Mahatma Gandhi's ashram, and his residence from 1936 till his death in 1948

Aamir Khan visits Mahatma Gandhi's ashram in Sevagram, talks about Bapu's 'great influence' on him

Aamir Khan. Pic/AFP

Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan on Sunday visited Sevagram in Maharashtra for the first time, and said how he has been an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi while also underlining the Father of the Nation's influence on him. 


Sevagram, located in Maharashtra, is the place of Mahatma Gandhi's ashram, and his residence from 1936 till his death in 1948.


After Sabarmati, Sevagram Ashram holds immense importance as it was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi.


Talking to mediapersons, Aamir, said: "I have come for the first time in Sevagram. There is a magical energy over here. I have been a follower of Bapuji, and his thoughts had a great influence on me. I am very happy that I have come to a place where he has spent time and days. The things he had used... seeing them felt great which I can't express in words. It's a really wonderful place."

Aamir, who first appeared on the screen at the age of eight in the 1973 movie 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', marked his leading role opposite Juhi Chawla in the 1988 tragic romance 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'.

He then went on to star in movies like 'Dil', 'Afsana Pyaar Ka', 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Rangeela', 'Akele Hum Akele Tum', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Ishq', 'Ghulam', 'Sarfarosh', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Taare Zameen Par', 'Fanaa'.

Aamir has also delivered more hits, like 'Dhoom 3', and 'PK'. However, his movies like 'Thugs of Hindostan', 'Laal Singh Chaddha' received mixed reviews from critics.

The actor recently produced 'Laapataa Ladies'. The comedy drama is directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, and tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes.

He next as 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in the pipeline.

The sports drama is directed by R.S. Prasanna, and produced by Aamir and Kiran.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

