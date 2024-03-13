Aamir Khan wants to promote young and new actors, urges people to support movies without stars

Recently, Aamir Khan was live on the social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions where he interacted with the fans and the audiences.

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved superstars in the nation. With his choice of scripts, the actor has consistently impressed both audiences and admirers. His outstanding performance has set a new standard. With 'Laapataa Ladies' from his Aamir Khan Productions winning hearts across the nation, the superstar is currently occupied with the shooting schedule of his next release, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and is also simultaneously working on the production of 'Lahore 1947', the important film from his production that brings the trio of Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi together.

It is well known that Aamir Khan and his productions have launched several prominent talents and have given them the platform to shine on the big screens. The recently released Laapataa Ladies is the perfect example of it where he introduced three debutant talents - Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava.

Recently, Aamir Khan was live on the social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions where he interacted with the fans and the audiences. During the social media interaction session, Aamir Khan talked about encouraging young talents in the entertainment world and said, "I really want to promote young and new actors, If you like a movie and it doesn't have stars in it, then do support it because it greatly benefits good films and the film industry."

The superstar also spoke about Sitaare Zameen Par during the social media interaction and said that the film is eyeing a Christmas release this year. He promised that if Taare Zameen Par made you cry, Sitaare Zameen Par would entertain you.

Ever since Aamir Khan announced Sitaare Zameen Par, the anticipation among the fans and the audiences to watch another exciting film from the superstar is at its high. The star is gearing up to raise awareness about yet another rare condition with this upcoming film. According to a new report, Aamir Khan's 'Sitare Zameen Par' will focus on Down Syndrome and the challenges faced by individuals dealing with it.