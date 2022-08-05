Aamir Khan's character in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets SGPC approval

As the plotline of the upcoming Aamir Khan film is based in Punjab, the actor showed the film to the members of the SGPC

Still from Laal Singh Chaddha

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is only a few days away from its global release and the makers are pulling all stops to keep the audience in anticipation wanting more from the film. The makers have been sharing bits and parts from the film leading up to its release.

As the plotline of the upcoming Aamir Khan film is based in Punjab, the actor showed the film to the members of the SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee). Talking about the same, he says, “ I was very touched with the reaction of the members of the SGPC. I am so glad that our film touched their hearts so deeply”.

Before starting the shoot the makers had shown the script of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to the members of SGPC as they wanted to get every single nuance correct. As the film is based in Punjab and Aamir Khan is playing the character of a Sardar, the makers wanted to get every single detail right and now that the film is ready, they screened it to the members of SGPC who loved the film.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film has been appreciated nationwide. The audience is loving each and every frame of the trailer and is excited to watch the film in theatres. Apart from that, 'Laal Singh Chaddha’s unique music strategy of giving the center stage to the musicians, lyricists, composers, and singers is being talked about. Their move to not release a music video along with the song is receiving love from all quarters.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August 2022.