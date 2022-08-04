Laal Singh Chaddha not ready for OTT

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 August,2022 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The superstar has made it clear that he is in no hurry to stream the movie on OTT

Even as anticipation surrounds the theatrical release of Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha, the superstar has made it clear that he is in no hurry to stream the movie on OTT.

“I think the curiosity of going to theatres has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theatres. So, I have tried to keep a six-month gap for my films. I don’t know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a gap.”

The official remake of Forrest Gump (1994), also starring  Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni, will hit the screens on August 11.


