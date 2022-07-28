Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to be released on OTT only 6 months after theatrical release

All the Aamir Khan films hit theatres and release later on OTT for the audience to enjoy the film on the screen of their choice, and in the comfort of their home

Still from Laal Singh Chaddha

With each passing day, Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is approaching its theatrical release and the audience is everything but patient! The excitement around ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is touching the stars and it wouldn't be too soon to say that just like all the Aamir Khan films, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', too, will be available on OTT after 6 months of its release. All the Aamir Khan films hit theatres and release later on OTT for the audience to enjoy the film on the screen of their choice, and in the comfort of their home.

The endless build-up around 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is commendable as fans can not stop gushing about the film’s trailer, soundtrack, music video, and every bits and piece that the makers drop.

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is receiving love around all quarters. The audience is looking forward to seeing Aamir Khan depict the life journey of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.