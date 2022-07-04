Breaking News
Mumbai: Will speak to genuine activists, says Devendra Fadnavis on protests against Aarey car shed
Maharashtra: NIA yet to formally take over probe into killing of Amravati chemist, says Police
Mumbai: Brand-new Metro station, train come with leaky roofs
Mumbai: Rise in heart attack post Covid or vaccination cause for concern
Mumbai: Beware of chickenpox, schools warn parents, issue advisories
Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Aamir Khan on duty

Up and about: Aamir Khan on duty

Updated on: 04 July,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Aamir Khan spends the weekend at a dubbing studio in Bandra

Up and about: Aamir Khan on duty

Aamir Khan


Same, but different




Rajkummar Rao deviates from his usual choices to up his fashion game for a promotional do with Sanya Malhotra


Also Read: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao bound by their love for cinema

Feeling bold

Telly actors Debina Bonnerjee and Helly Shah are certainly in a mood to experiment with their sartorial choices

More wins

Mouni Roy spends the weekend at an awards gala 

For the good

Randhir Kapoor is welcomed by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, union minister for minority affairs, at a tourism event

Nope, no chance

We know that Vidyut Jammwal has several tricks up his sleeves, but fitting that crowd into a selfie frame is certainly not something he can pull off

Shine, and shimmer

Malaika Arora and Neha Dhupia slip into their shiniest attires for a beauty pageant event in the city

Just In

Kanika Kapoor

Also Read: Aamir Khan on his first heartbreak: One day I found out she left the country

Rajkummar Rao aamir khan sanya malhotra debina bonnerjee mouni roy randhir kapoor vidyut jamwal bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK