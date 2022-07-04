Up and about: Aamir Khan on duty

Aamir Khan spends the weekend at a dubbing studio in Bandra
Aamir Khan
Same, but different
Rajkummar Rao deviates from his usual choices to up his fashion game for a promotional do with Sanya Malhotra
Also Read: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao bound by their love for cinema
Feeling bold
Telly actors Debina Bonnerjee and Helly Shah are certainly in a mood to experiment with their sartorial choices
More wins
Mouni Roy spends the weekend at an awards gala
For the good
Randhir Kapoor is welcomed by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, union minister for minority affairs, at a tourism event
Nope, no chance
We know that Vidyut Jammwal has several tricks up his sleeves, but fitting that crowd into a selfie frame is certainly not something he can pull off
Shine, and shimmer
Malaika Arora and Neha Dhupia slip into their shiniest attires for a beauty pageant event in the city
Just In
Kanika Kapoor
Also Read: Aamir Khan on his first heartbreak: One day I found out she left the country