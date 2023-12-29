Breaking News
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare to get married on this date, find out more here!

Updated on: 29 December,2023 05:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her fiance Nupur Shikhare have been reported to be getting married on January 3, 2024

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare to get married on this date, find out more here!

Pic courtesy/ Ira Khan's Instagram

The daughter of Bollywood's 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan, Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony with her beau and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai, which will be followed by a court marriage. Ira is all set to get married to the love of her life on January 3, 2024.


According to the sources: "The intimate wedding ceremony will be held in Mumbai, followed by a court marriage. They will host a lavish reception in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where the entire industry will be invited." Recently, Ira had shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding celebrations, by dropping a bunch of pictures from her Kelvan ceremony, a Marathi ritual. The families of the bride and groom invite each other for meals and exchange gifts in this ceremony. On the day of the event Ira was dressed in a red saree, which she paired with a golden sequined blouse. She placed a bindi on her forehead and accessorised the ensemble with golden jhumkas. 


In October 2022, during a cycling event, Nupur went down on his knee with a ring in his hand and asked his lady love, "will you marry me?". Ira responded with a 'yes' and they sealed the deal with a kiss. The crowd around them were seen cheering and clapping. Sharing the video the duo wrote, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes." Ira and Nupur often share pictures and videos on social media. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020. Ira took to Instagram and announced that they are dating.


The lovebirds got engaged on 18th November in Italy last year, and they hosted an engagement party for their family and friends in Mumbai later. From Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy. Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.

(With inputs from IANS)

