Rumour mills were rife today with reported news of Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, tying the knot. The star kid and Nupur Shikhare got engaged on November 18, 2022, while surrounded by their loved ones in an extremely intimate affair. Ira and Nupur have been in a relationship for a long time, and the news of their engagement sparked widespread attention and love. Wishes poured in from all corners for the lovely couple.

So, of course, when news broke of Ira and Nupur’s alleged wedding date, it spread like wildfire. Allegedly, the report originated from Bombay Times by a source close to them who said, “The couple has planned an elaborate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. It’s a three-day affair, and the festivities will include their friends and extended family, members. This one, too, will be an intimate affair minus the presence of any people from the film industry. Further adding, “The father of the bride (Aamir) is extremely excited and is closely involved with the planning”

The rumour was so widespread that Ira officially stepped in to shut it down, In a now-deleted story, she said, “No no Not getting married on 3rd October! Later, you’ll know when because I’ll be so excited that it will be hard to not notice @nupur_popeye (sic)." However, sources confirm that Ira will tie the knot in January of 2024.

When Ira announced her engagement, she took to Instagram to say, "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome. Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all. The most to @nupur_shikhare but that’s a whole other post. Obviously. P.S. Instagram only allows me to tag 20 people. There were many more (sic.)"