Ira Khan celebrates 25th birthday with fiancé Nupur Shikhare, Fatima Sana Shaikh calls her 'beautiful person'

Pic Courtesy/ Instagram

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan turned 25 today. Her fiancé Nupur Shikhare took to his Instagram feed to make Ira's special day extra special. Nupur shared two pictures of themselves. In the first picture, Ira can be seen giving Nupur an adorable kiss on the cheek while the second picture sees Nupur and Ira getting cozy with Ira's arms wrapped around Nupur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popeye ⚓ (@nupur_popeye)

Ira also shared a couple of pictures from her birthday celebration on her stories with a picture of balloons that read 25 and her birthday breakfast with her loved ones.

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh also took to her Instagram stories to wish Ira. Sharing a picture with Ira, Fatima wrote, " Happy Birthday you beautiful person."

In October 2022, during a cycling event, Nupur went down on his knee with a ring in his hand and asked his lady love, "will you marry me?". Ira responded with a 'yes' and they sealed the deal with a kiss. The crowd around them were seen cheering and clapping. Sharing the video the duo wrote, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes." Ira and Nupur often share pictures and videos on social media. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020. Ira took to Instagram and announced that they are dating.

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, in presence of close friends and family members. From Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy. Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.

(With inputs from ANI)