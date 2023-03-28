Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates Purple Day, spreading awareness about epilepsy; check out!

Fatima Sana Shaikh brings Epilepsy awareness to light on Purple Day. Here's how!

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram

Recently, on Purple Day, an international day intended to increase awareness of epilepsy, the well-known actress Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a video on the same. She emphasised the significance of discussing epilepsy and raising awareness in the video in order to dispel the stigma and myths associated with this neurological condition. She also advised people to educate themselves and others about epilepsy, seizure recognition, and seizure management. By spreading her message, the actress has contributed to fostering a better knowledge of epilepsy and inspiring more people to participate in the discussion about this crucial topic.

On Purple Day, @epilepsymumbai chose to create awareness by sharing a video of the epilepsy advocate and warrior Fatima Sana Shaikh addressing the topic.

‘This day is usually celebrated so that we talk about epilepsy and create awareness. You can choose to talk about epilepsy any day and at any time, or you can choose to create awareness every day. But it provides us another reason to do so.’

‘To all the epilepsy warriors, stay strong, take your medicines on time, go to the doctor, and the most important thing is to talk about this condition’

She highlights the importance of talking about the condition and creating awareness, as it is unfair to expect people to understand about a condition about which they are not aware in the first place.

Fatima has often addressed her struggles with epilepsy on social media and conducted several awareness campaigns regarding the same. For the uninitiated, epilepsy is a neurological disorder marked by sudden recurrent episodes of sensory disturbance, loss of consciousness, or convulsions, associated with abnormal electrical activity in the brain.

While there are several taboos regarding epilepsy, she raised awareness and asked people to share their stories. This eventually led to many people rushing to ask questions and express their feelings about the same, while the actress replied with a solution about the same. She also opened up about how she deals with it and how she balances her work with Epilepsy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima will be seen in 'Dhak Dhak' Directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Ayush Maheshwari. She has recently wrapped ‘Sam Bahadur’ in which she will be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi next to Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.