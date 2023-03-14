Breaking News
Vicky Kaushal announces wrap of 'Sam Bahadur' shoot; Meghna Gulzar directorial to be released on December 1

Updated on: 14 March,2023 10:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar


The shooting for actor Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur' came to an end on Tuesday.


Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a new still from the sets of the film on his stories which he captioned, "It's a Film wrap!! Sam Bahadur 1-12-23."



In the picture, Vicky could be seen dressed up as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and sitting on a car bonnet, with director Meghna Gulzar standing in front of him.


Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

 
 
 
 
 
Talking about the film, Vicky said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next romantic comedy film with Sara Ali Khan and in a yet-to-be-titled film alongside Triptii Dimri.

The Vicky-starrer is a co-production of Prime Video with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. It is touted to be an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy. 

