Starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this Dharmatic Entertainment film and Vivek Soni directorial, brings together a nuanced ensemble to tell a soulful, emotionally rich story of late love, self-discovery, and rewriting life’s script. Aap Jaisa Koi streams on Netflix from July 11

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Aap Jaisa Koi presents a poignant and multi-layered narrative that explores themes of courage, connection, and the redefinition of love and family.

The film follows the journey of a reserved 42-year-old man who, upon unlocking a part of himself he never knew existed, begins to rewrite the rules of his life and relationships.

Netflix recently unveiled the trailer of Aap Jaisa Koi (loosely translated as “Someone Like You”), featuring R. Madhavan as Shrirenu Tripathi and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu Bose. The film promises a heartwarming tale that celebrates unexpected companionship, emotional growth, and the beauty of discovering barabari wala pyaar—an equal, fulfilling kind of love—in the most surprising circumstances.

Set across the distinct worlds of Jamshedpur and Kolkata, the film follows Shrirenu, a man shaped by habit and tradition, as he begins to re-examine long-held beliefs about masculinity, companionship, and emotional expression. In Madhu, a spirited woman who refuses to shrink herself to fit societal moulds, he finds not just a romantic partner, but a mirror to his own conditioning. As the two navigate family expectations, emotional baggage, and the weight of societal conditioning, Aap Jaisa Koi becomes a story not just about romance, but about reclaiming a woman’s agency.

Marking Madhavan’s much-awaited return to the romance genre, Aap Jaisa Koi pairs him with Fatima Sana Shaikh in a story that defines what inner liberation and “barabari wala pyaar” (equal love) truly mean. Directed by Vivek Soni (Meenakshi Sundareshwar) and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the film is brought to life by a powerhouse ensemble cast including Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhari and Namit Das, each adding nuance to this honest, heartfelt exploration of family, identity, patriarchy, and the emotional truths we often hide — even from ourselves.

Speaking about the role, R. Madhavan shares, “Aap Jaisa Koi is unlike any love story I’ve done before — it’s quiet, awkward, and deeply human. Shrirenu is one of the most complex characters I’ve played — someone who longs for companionship and closeness, but doesn’t quite know how to ask for it, yet he is rich with emotion underneath. This film isn’t loud or dramatic — it’s patient, gentle, and deeply affecting. I was drawn to how it speaks to all the people who’ve felt overlooked in life or love. Aap Jaisa Koi is a reminder that it’s never too late to start living on your own terms. It’s a story about vulnerability, rediscovery, and the idea that it’s never too late to open your heart.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh expressed her excitement about starring in a romantic film alongside R. Madhavan, noting that his iconic love stories have always left a lasting impression and continue to evoke a sense of nostalgia even today.

Sana Shaikh said, “I feel truly blessed to be a part of Aap Jaisa Koi. I’ve been a huge fan of Madhavan, and getting the chance to share the screen with him was such a joy. Playing Madhu was incredibly special. We often associate strength and confidence with masculinity, but Madhu embodies these qualities with such softness and femininity… Through this film, I got to dive into different shades of love, and oddly enough, it felt quite therapeutic. I also really enjoyed working with Vivek.. he has a very unique voice as a filmmaker, and it was a pleasure to be a part of his beautiful world. I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to collaborate with Netflix and Dharmatic Entertainment, along with Vivek, and Maddy on a story that’s so honest and special.”

Get ready for a romance that speaks to the heart and defies convention. Watch the trailer for Aap Jaisa Koi and discover a romance that’s tender, grown-up, and refreshingly real — streaming on July 11, only on Netflix.