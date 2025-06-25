Fatima Sana Shaikh has subtly put rumours of her relationship with actor Vijay Varma to rest during the trailer launch of her film Aap Jaisa Koi. Read on to find what she said

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is in the midst of the season of love. Well, at least at the movies. The actress has two romantic films lined up for release in July. One is Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino where she is paired opposite Ali Fazal and second, Aap Jaisa Koi with R Madhavan. While love is blooming for her characters, what's happening in Fatima's real life? The actress revealed her relationship status during the trailer launch of the Netflix film 'Aap Jaisa Koi' on Wednesday.

Fatima reveals her relationship status

During the trailer launch event, Fatima was quizzed by the media about her definition of 'equal' relationship. Responding to it, Fatima explained, "The one where two people respect each other, listen to each other's thoughts and opinions. Both will have to make equal compromises. When you are in partnership you work towards the relationship without losing yourself. I think that is the way to a successful relationship."

Following up to this thoughtful answer, the media asked Fatima if she has anyone in her life who fits the bill. The actress lets out a laugh and immediately clarifies that there is no such person and that she is single.

This comes amid rumours of Fatima being in a relationship with actor Vijay Varma. Recently, there were rumours of the two actor being more than just friends.

Fatima on her role in Aap Jaisa Koi

Talking about being a part of the Netflix romantic drama, Fatima shared, “I feel truly blessed to be a part of Aap Jaisa Koi. I’ve been a huge fan of Madhavan, and getting the chance to share the screen with him was such a joy. Playing Madhu was incredibly special. We often associate strength and confidence with masculinity, but Madhu embodies these qualities with such softness and femininity… Through this film, I got to dive into different shades of love, and oddly enough, it felt quite therapeutic. I also really enjoyed working with Vivek.. he has a very unique voice as a filmmaker, and it was a pleasure to be a part of his beautiful world. I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to collaborate with Netflix and Dharmatic Entertainment, along with Vivek, and Maddy on a story that’s so honest and special.”