The rumours of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia parting ways have been making headlines recently. While Vijay Varma is currently in Jaipur preparing to host the IIFA Digital Awards, the actor has shared his first Instagram post amid all the reports about his alleged breakup with actress Tamannaah.

Vijay Varma shares pics amid break-up reports

Taking to Instagram, Vijay shared a series of pictures from his rehearsals. The pictures show him rehearsing, while one picture has him striking a stylish pose with "Host mode on" written on it. Another picture has him clicking a selfie with Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. As all the stars smile brightly, Vijay wrote, "Partners in Rhyme" along with it. While Vijay looked happy in the snaps, reports suggest that there is quite a lot of tension in his personal life.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma part ways

A source close to the couple informed Pinkvilla, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules."

In 2024, Tamannaah officially confirmed her romance with Vijay in an interview in June. Since then, the couple has been openly affectionate, regularly commenting on each other's social media posts and making public appearances together at various events.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship

They reportedly began dating during the filming of Netflix's anthology Lust Stories 2. Rumours about their relationship started circulating after they were spotted together at a New Year's party in Goa. However, Vijay clarified that they did not start dating during the shoot of the film.

In an earlier interview with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, the actor called Lust Stories 2 a cupid, revealing that their real-life love story began much later. Vijay was quoted as saying, “There was talk of a wrap party happening, but it never took place. So, we wanted to have a wrap party, and only four people showed up. That day, I feel I told her I wanted to hang out more with you. It took 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that.”