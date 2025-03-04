As per reports Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma continue to hold mutual respect and admiration for each other and plan to remain good friends despite the split

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Pic/Instagram

After years of dating, Bollywood lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have parted ways. The news of their split comes as a shocker since their fans had hoped to see them tie the knot someday. As per reports they continue to hold mutual respect and admiration for each other and plan to remain good friends.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma part ways

A source close to the couple informed Pinkvilla, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules."

In 2024, Tamannaah officially confirmed her romance with Vijay in an interview in June. Since then, the couple has been openly affectionate, regularly commenting on each other's social media posts and making public appearances together at various events.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship

They reportedly began dating during the filming of Netflix's anthology Lust Stories 2. Rumours about their relationship started circulating after they were spotted together at a New Year's party in Goa. However, Vijay clarified that they did not start dating during the shoot of the film.

In an earlier interview with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, the actor called Lust Stories 2 a cupid, revealing that their real-life love story began much later. Vijay was quoted as saying, “There was talk of a wrap party happening, but it never took place. So, we wanted to have a wrap party, and only four people showed up. That day, I feel I told her I wanted to hang out more with you. It took 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that.”

Tamannaah Bhatia on her past breakups

Earlier, in an interview on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Tamannaah said, “I had two heartbreaks which were extremely important for my evolution. The first happened because I was very young. I think it came from a place where I felt like I wanted more. Just for that one person, I don't think that I could have given up many other things that I wanted. I felt like there was much more to see. Another heartbreak was that I could see that the person was not good for me… as an influence in my life and as a long-term partner.”