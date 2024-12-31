Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been dating for a while now. A picture shared by Vijay shows him posing next to a person with his name tattooed on their arm

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Did Tamannaah Bhatia get boyfriend Vijay Varma's name tattooed on her arm? Here's the truth behind viral photo x 00:00

Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, who have been dating for a while now are rumoured to be taking their relationship up a notch by tying the knot in 2025. While there is no confirmation about the same yet, a picture shared by Vijay shows him posing next to a person with his name tattooed on their arm.

Mystery behind ‘Vijay’ tattoo

Vijay Varma took to Instagram and shared a post biding adieu to 2024. He wrote in the caption, “Seas the day. Adios 2024.” One of the pictures shows Vijay standing next to a person with his name inked on their arm. Netizens speculated it to be Tamannaah Bhatia, but were taken off guard to know it was the hand of photographer Vansh Virmani.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly began dating during the filming of Netflix's anthology “Lust Stories 2.” Rumours about their relationship started circulating after they were spotted together at a New Year's party in Goa. However, Vijay clarified that they did not start dating during the shoot of the film.

In an earlier interview with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, the actor called “Lust Stories 2” a cupid, revealing that their real-life love story began much later.

Vijay was quoted as saying, “Lust Stories was Cupid, but it wasn’t during the shoot that we started dating. There was talk of a wrap party happening, but it never took place. So, we wanted to have a wrap party, and only four people showed up. That day, I feel I told her I wanted to hang out more with you. It took 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that.”

In 2024, Tamannaah officially confirmed her romance with Vijay in an interview in June. Since then, the couple has been openly affectionate, regularly commenting on each other's social media posts and making public appearances together at various events.

Vijay Varma’s work front

Vijay Varma was last seen in the web series "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack". The series, based on the true story of the 1999 hijacking of the IC 814 Indian Airlines flight, features Varma portraying Captain Devi Sharan, who was the head pilot during the week-long ordeal.