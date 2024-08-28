In a time when many celebrities keep their relationships private, what prompted Vijay Varma and Tamannaah to go public with their love? Well, here's what we know

Tamannaah with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma are one of the most talked-about couples in the industry, and fans are always curious about their relationship. In a time when many celebrities keep their relationships private, what prompted Vijay Varma and Tamannaah to go public with their love? Well, here's what we know.

Vijay Varma opens up about relationship with ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia

The Darlings actor recently talked about his choice to make his love life public on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast. Vijay shared, "I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like to spend time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide this. It takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship. You cannot go out together, your friends cannot click your photos. I don't like such restrictions. It wasn't like I wanted to be out there, but I just didn't want to be caged. I didn't want to cage my feelings."

The actor explained that he draws a clear line between what he’s willing to share with the public and what he prefers to keep private, "I have over 5000 photos of both of us, but that's nowhere on social media, because that's for the both of us," he said.

About Vijay Varma's role in 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'

Actor Vijay Varma is all set to be seen headlining a gripping series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'. The project, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Anupam Tripathi, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa, will be released on Netflix on August 29.

As per the makers, the "six-episode series thrusts you into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers' ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board."

IC-814 was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft carrying about 180 passengers remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was re-fuelled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all the passengers were released on December 31, 2000.

(With inputs from ANI)