Vijay Varma’s career reflects a series of incremental changes. He states, "Sometimes, I used to be on posters, and sometimes, I was not on the poster... This has been my journey"

Vijay Varma Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Vijay Varma shares how earlier he was snubbed from posters: ‘They showed only the backside’ x 00:00

Bollywood’s seasoned actor Vijay Varma recently earned an award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Inspector Karan in ‘Jaane Jaan’ starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. As his career progresses, he has increasingly taken on central roles, with his prominence on posters reflecting this shift. His upcoming project, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, showcases him as the lead, highlighting his growing status in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Varma on being snubbed from posters

In a recent podcast, Vijay was asked about the journey of his placement in posters. The actor responded, “Poster's journey started when I did a film named ‘Monsoon Shootout’. I was the lead in that film. Some of my work did not come out and the film got delayed but when the film was released, the poster was completely changed...from there my poster journey started.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Discussing the challenges he faced due to minimal or no exposure on posters, Vijay humorously added, “After that in 'Rangrez' I was in a half cut in a poster, In 'She', they showed only the backside, in some it was very small… in ‘Darlings’ it was tuta-futa (says jokingly).”

Vijay Varma’s journey reflects a series of incremental changes. "Sometimes, I used to be on posters, and sometimes, I was not on the poster... This has been my journey with the poster. Now I am here,” the actor concluded, underscoring how far he has come in securing a more prominent place in the industry.

Vijay Varma finally shines in the spotlight

As Vijay Varma continues to rise in the entertainment industry, his role in the upcoming web series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ further exemplifies his shift from the periphery to the spotlight. Vijay plays the role of a pilot in ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, which chronicles the harrowing events of the 1999 Indian Airlines IC 814 hijacking, a crisis that gripped the nation and will be arriving on Netflix on August 29.

Vijay Varma’s upcoming projects

Vijay will be seen in 'Ul Jalool Ishq' helmed by Vibhu Puri, which also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles. The release date is yet to be disclosed. He has also commenced shooting for the web series 'Matka King' The official synopsis read, "It is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka'. This game takes the city by storm, democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite." The series also features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.