Vijay Varma is all set to captivate audiences with his portrayal of Captain Devi Sharan in the upcoming Netflix show IC814. Recently, Vijay took to Instagram to share a powerful moment from his journey, offering a glimpse into the real-life hero behind his role.

In his post, Vijay shared: "Real and Reel Captain Sharan 👨‍✈️👨‍✈️

When I first met the captain, I was taken in by his pleasant smile and his simplicity. Then I saw a scar on his neck. I asked him about it, and he simply and politely said, 'woh hijackers ki gun 7 din tak yahi ragadti rahi toh wound ho gaya tha jo heal nahi hua.' I froze. He smiled. I knew I was talking to a real-life hero. It was such a huge honour to get to depict Captain Devi Sharan on screen. His efforts to save lives amidst chaos and dread are truly inspiring! A tale of resilience and honour, of critical thinking and duty, of patience and hope, and most of all, bravery. We salute you, Captain".

IC814 streaming on Netflix from 29th August."

The post features two striking images—one of Vijay with the real Captain Sharan, capturing a moment of shared respect, and another illustrating the intense environment of the flight.

About IC814:

As per the makers, the "six-episode series thrusts you into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers' ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board."IC-814 was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft carrying about 180 passengers remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was re-fuelled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all the passengers were released on December 31, 2000.

It is adapted from the book "Flight Into Fear" by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.

Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Anupam Tripathi, Kanwaljeet Singh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sushant Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Rajeev Thakur and Yashpal Sharma are also a part of the show.

IC814 promises to be a thrilling ride filled with suspense and drama. With a stellar cast led by the immensely talented Vijay Varma, the series is generating immense buzz. Get ready to be captivated as the story unfolds when IC814 premieres on August 29 on streaming giant Netflix.