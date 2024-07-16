Actor Vijay Varma gifted himself a luxe Rolex watch after the success of the web series 'Mirzapur 3'. The actor played Bharat and Shatrughan in the series

Vijay Varma has been striking waves among the audience with his incredible and fascinating performances. As he continues to demonstrate his talent and adaptability, Vijay has established himself as one of the most promising actors in the film industry.

After the humongous success of Mirzapur 3, Vijay Verma has a special surprise for himself that he has given him as a souvenir to mark the success of Mirzapur 3. Through his social media, Vijay informed the audience about buying himself a Rolex watch.

Vijay's portrayal of ‘Bharat Tyagi’ undoubtedly contributed novelty and noteworthy elements to this engrossing and engaging series. Vijay Verma is certainly savoring his success and acclaim for portraying Bharat Tyagi, and Neitizens have adored and admired his portrayal of the role.

With an ensemble cast of Mirzapur 3, it features Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Priyanshu Painyulli, Rajesh Tailang, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, and Sheeba Chadha.

Varma’s portrayal of the twin brothers, Bharat and Shatrughan, was a standout in ‘Mirzapur 2’. He explains the distinct personas he embodied: “Bharat zimmedar hai, uske sir par poora vyaapar hai. Bade bhai hain, samajhdaar hona toh zaroori hai. Shatrughan ek aazad panchi hai. Jo pyaar use apnon se nahi mila, wo usse duniya mein dhoondhta hai. Par kya hai na, ki yeh hai Mirzapur, aur yahan log bas ek mauke ki firaak mein rehte hain, apna fayeda nikaalne ke liye.”

The actor further elaborates on the inner turmoil and conflicts his character faces, hinting at a significant transformation: “Bade aur Dadda bohot samjhaaye, barfi ka dhanda na karne ke liye. Par ye saala ishq aur khud ko saabit karne ki hod, humko le doobi. Soche the Dadda khush honge, kaabil samjhenge humein par… par Chote jo galti kiye wo maafi laayak nahi thi. Chaahte toh nahi the par haalat aise ban gaye ki humein gun uthani padi. Aur fir- Vijay ka kirdaar is baar Chote hai ya Bade, ye toh waqt hi batayega, par itna bharosa zaroor hai ki aapke dil ko bhaayega.”

Beyond ‘Mirzapur’, Vijay has an impressive line-up of diverse projects. Fans can look forward to seeing him in ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, ‘Matka King’, and ‘IC81 – The Khandahar Hijack’. Each project showcases his versatility and commitment to challenging roles.