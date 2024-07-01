Vijay Varma asserted that doing sexual scenes is similar to action and dance sequences where the prep is the same.

Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Vijay Varma on his intimate scene with Shweta Tripathi Sharma in 'Mirzapur': 'She was the teacher' x 00:00

As the much-awaited third season of 'Mirzapur' approaches its release date, excitement among fans is reaching a fever pitch. The series, starring Vijay Varma, has garnered a dedicated following for its intense storyline and complex characters. In a recent interview, the seasoned actor opened up about shooting intimate scenes with co-actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma who plays Golu.

Vijay told News18, “That moment had this boy who is very wide-eyed, innocent, and romantic in his heart and head and is head-over-heels in love with this girl. What happened then is that he probably learned something about himself. She was the teacher there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay further mentioned how we learn a lot from our partners. “Early on, especially sexually, it’s not like you discover everything on your own. When you meet a certain kind of energy, you turn from a boy into a man. When Golu gives him the belt and says maaro, he starts beating himself. When I came up with this idea, Guru (Gurmmeet Singh; director) started laughing. I told him that this guy doesn’t know what she means,” added Vijay.

Vijay asserted that doing sexual scenes is similar to action and dance sequences where the prep is the same and one is told what can be touched and what cannot. “ Everything is understood in terms of what’s your safe zone and no-go zone. In these scenes, you don’t react to your feelings but stick to the structure of the choreography.”

Earlier this week, makers released the trailer of the highly anticipated series. In the action-packed trailer, Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) could be seen trying his best to establish his hold over Purvanchal. At the end of the trailer, actor Pankaj Tripathi emerges from the shadows and promises to reclaim the empire.

Created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the fan-favourite crime thriller is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

The first season of the crime drama premiered in 2018 and season second came in 2020. The new season will be out on Prime Video on July 5.