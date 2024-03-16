Aashim Gulati spoke exclusively to mid-day.com about his stint on the runway, his character in 'Murder Mubarak', and more.

Aashim Gulati Pic/Yogen Shah

Aashim Gulati on 'Murder Mubarak': My character glamourises himself to be a part of that mad world | Exclusive

Actor Aashim Gulati, who is currently basking in the success of his recent film ‘Murder Mubarak’, turned showstopper for ace designer Siddartha Tytler at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI on Saturday. The event was held at Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, in Mumbai. Aashim spoke exclusively to mid-day.com about his stint on the runway, his character in the film, and more.

Speaking at the post-show conference, Aashim, explaining his blingy black ensemble laden with crystals said, “I feel comfortably stylish. I am very comfortable in his (Tytler) clothes, even though it's a little hot. But I like how it's done. I like how dazzling it is and how it's really like out there.”

Elaborating on his personal style, the actor asserted, “I have a lot to do with comfort and whatever makes me feel good. It could, and it depends on a different day. I could be comfortable in a pajama and a ganji or with a hat. You know, that's my go-to thing. But if I had to add on a shirt with jeans and a hat, I’d be comfortable in that also. So it just depends on my mood and how I feel on that particular day.”

In ‘Murder Mubarak’, which was released on Netflix, Aashim essays the role of Leo Matthews, an orphan who works at The Royal Delhi Club. Explaining his bit without giving away any spoilers, the actor said, “It was very de-glam. And my style on set was interesting because even though he doesn't belong to that world, he still is very much part of it. And just to fit in, he also sort of glamourises himself to be a part of that mad world.”

When asked if he has overdressed on an occasion, the actor quipped, “All the time. But it's mostly for my friends and designers who are very hell-bent on experimenting with me because they feel that I bring a lot of drama.”

Sharing his experience working with director Homi Adajania and the ensemble cast of Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Vijay Varma, and Sara Ali Khan, Aashim concludes, “Absolutely fantastic. It was a dream team. I could not imagine a better opportunity for myself. I'm only grateful because I get to work with all my heroes. And it was a fab time. I would do anything to go back on that set again and work with Homi as many times as I could.”