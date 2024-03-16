Kriti Sanon sashayed in style and revealed having the most “stress-free” walk on the runway.

Kriti Sanon Pic/Lakme Fashion Week's Instagram

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon turned showstopper on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI for a Sketchers. The actress, who is also the brand ambassador sashayed in style and revealed having the most “stress-free” walk on the runway.

Kriti made heads turn as she strutted flawlessly. In a statement, she said, "First, it feels amazing to walk the ramp in sneakers and not heels. This is the most stress-free walk I have had on a ramp but other than that I feel amazing. It is such a wonderful collection and I love it."

The event was held at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai.

The collection comprised joggers, bomber jackets, and crop tops that blended retro fashion in vibrant colours.

Kriti expressed her love for athleisure. She said: "I am personally a lover of athleisure and when it comes with a twist, then it becomes streetwear and cool. It is very much my vibe."

She added: "It was amazing to walk in this dress because it fits me like a glove and I felt like if I should suck my stomach in."

Before her debut in 2014 with the Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Heropanti', Kriti was a model, so returning on the runway was like a homecoming for her.

"I have been a model here. It's always nostalgic to be here. It feels nostalgic to meet my friends whom I worked with when I was a model. It is nostalgic, and fun," she added.

On the work front, Sanon will be seen on 'Crew', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bada**" air hostesses.

From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

The teaser begins with a voiceover by Tabu, where she warns the passengers that it is going to be too extreme for them to handle. The highlight of the teaser is Tabu hilariously hurling abuses. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have also marked their blink-and-miss appearances in the teaser.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Apart from that, Kriti also has 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol in her kitty.

(With inputs from Agencies)



