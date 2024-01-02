Aashiqui 3: Each song, laced with secrecy

Months after song was falsely circulated as Aashiqui 3 track, sources say composer Pritam to work with a small team on film’s music to avoid leak

Kartik Aaryan and Pritam

In September 2023, an Arijit Singh number, touted to be a leaked song of Aashiqui 3, was doing the rounds online. The claim was not only quickly busted by social media users, but also made producer Mukesh Bhatt issue a public notice stating that Vishesh Films was the joint owner of the movie’s intellectual property rights [If he doesn’t like the script, we will make it with another director, Oct 7]. Given the drama that has preceded the making of Aashiqui 3’s album, it isn’t surprising that composer Pritam is working towards keeping the project closely guarded.

Rumours suggest that the composer is expected to kick off work on the film’s music this month. A source reveals, “Usually, Pritam has an elaborate team that works with him, and he values every opinion. He believes that inputs make a song better. But on this project, he has decided to keep it on the down-low. At any given point, not more than 15 people will have access to the material composed, thus minimising the chances of a leak.” Director Anurag Basu and leading man Kartik Aaryan were roped in right at the start for the romantic musical. The source adds, “The studio and producers are expected to regroup this month, and will finalise the entire cast. The makers plan to take the project on floors in the next six to eight months.”

