T-series clarified its stand among the on going rumors around the 'Aashiqui' franchise. It was announced in September 2022 that 'Aashiqui 3' would be headlined by Kartik Aaryan

Pic courtesy/ Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

'Aashiqui 3': T-Series clarifies rumors around Aashiqui franchise, says, "Not presently involved in the production of the upcoming film

T-Series announced 'Aashiqui 3' in the year 2022, and it was then rumored that Kartik Aaryan would play the protagonist, with Anurag Basu directing the picture. However, the production firm just issued an official statement stating that they do not intend to relaunch the series.

Furthermore, it also stated that in the case of such plans, they would only be collaborating with the Bhatts, who originally possessed the rights to the film in the first place, and that their upcoming venture is in no way related to the romantic drama.

The official statement read, "T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development or production of 'Aashiqui 3.' If and when 'Aashiqui 3' is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films / Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise shall produce it jointly only."

"We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that 'Aashiqui 3' is being produced under a different title by T- Series. Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither 'Aashiqui 3' nor part of the Aashiqui franchise. We sincerely appreciate ongoing support and enthusiasm of our fans. Our commitment lies in consistently delivering top-notch content, and we eagerly anticipate future ventures with our esteemed partners."

The franchise of Aashiqui first started with the film 'Aashiqui,' released in 1990, which was one of the year's biggest blockbusters, and its soundtrack continues to top the charts till date. It marked Anu Aggarwal's and Rahul Roy's debuts, and both rose to prominence as a result of the film's enormous popularity. The second installment, released almost two decades later in 2013, starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, and both the soundtrack and the film had a successful run.

And then after that, in September 2022, Kartik was announced as the lead of 'Aashiqui 3.' The film was to be produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner, T-Series and was to be be directed by Anurag Basu. There are several rumours floating around the female lead of 'Aashiqui 3.' From Aakanksha Sharma to Tara Sutaria, multiple names were being reported in the media.

However, as stated by T-series official statement, nothing can be said about the future projects relating to the franchise, As of now it is clear that there would no such further development towards the production of 'Aashqui 3.'