Aayush Sharma begins shooting for his next, reveals a still from the film

Updated on: 23 August,2022 01:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Looking dapper in a suit, Aayush Sharma is seen holding a rubber band in his mouth providing minimalistic details of the project

Aayush Sharma/ Instagram


After the phenomenal response to Aayush Sharma's last venture 'Antim: The Final Truth', the audience has been eagerly awaiting his next moves. Putting an end to the anticipation and curiosity, Aayush Sharma has revealed the first glimpse into his third film with an interesting still. 

Looking dapper in a suit, Aayush Sharma is seen holding a rubber band in his mouth providing minimalistic details of the project. Building the intrigue of the audience, Aayush Sharma posted saying, "Iss film mai guitar bhi bajega aur rubber band bhi 😉.. aur agar main saari details Abhi bata doonga toh Mazza bhi kirkara ho jayega. Bas yeh bolna tha, milenge 2023 mai."

 
 
 
 
 
Stepping into showbiz as the lean, guy-next-door with 'LoveYatri', Aayush Sharma astonished everyone with his remarkable transformation into the muscular, rustic, and menacing gangster in 'Antim: The Final Truth'. From playing the sweet loverboy in his first film to portraying the villainous gangster in his second, Aayush has showcased an impressive range of versatility, generating interest for his upcoming film. 

Headed to a 2023 release, the film promises to unearth yet another layer of Aayush Sharma's versatility. Recently, Aayush impressed the audience with two varied avatars as he featured in drastically diametric music videos- 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' and 'Chumma Chumma'. Proving his dedication and commitment yet again, the actor slithered into his romantic and slacker side with utmost ease in both the songs. 

Treating fans with his charming looks, envious body, and laudable talent with every project, Aayush Sharma promises a power-packed performance for his third film.

