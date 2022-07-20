Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA fixes potholes, citizens not impressed
SC grants bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all Uttar Pradesh FIRs, disbands SIT
Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
Mumbai: BMC scrapes parts of road to stop vehicles skidding
Mumbai: Commuters say hanging old FOB a risk, CR says no it’s not
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aayush Sharma gears up for his monsoon music video Pehli Pehli Baarish with Neha Sharma

Aayush Sharma gears up for his monsoon music video 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' with Neha Sharma

Updated on: 20 July,2022 04:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Piquing the excitement for the song, Aayush Sharma shared a BTS picture from the music video co-starring Neha Sharma, announcing the release of the teaser on 21st July, Thursday

Aayush Sharma gears up for his monsoon music video 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' with Neha Sharma

Aayush Sharma and Neha Sharma in the song/ PC-PR


Monsoon is aptly touted as the season of falling in love, in tandem with the feeling, Aayush Sharma is all set to launch his upcoming music video 'Pehli Pehli Baarish'. After the success of 'Antim: The Final Truth', the audience was hooked to watch the actor's latest move. Putting the excitement to ease, Aayush treats his fans with the perfect romantic song for the season! 

Also Read: Aayush Sharma joins Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Piquing the excitement for the song, Aayush Sharma shared a BTS picture from the music video co-starring Neha Sharma, announcing the release of the teaser on 21st July, Thursday.  After the humongous success of the melodious love track 'Manjha', Aayush Sharma is set to present another romantic ballad with 'Pehli Pehli Baarish'. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

Also Read: Aayush Sharma: Felt I won’t be able to hold my own in front of him

Offering glimpses into the song with the posters, Aayush Sharma has set the mood for the love song, set against the backdrop of the monsoons, taking us back to the old-school romance. From a shed in fields to the boat in a lake, the setting of the song is stirring the excitement for the refreshing chemistry between Aayush and Neha. 

Having carved a name for himself as the versatile actor with two diverse and impactful performances in 'Loveyatri' and 'Antim: The Final Truth', Aayush Sharma is scaling his journey to stardom, one project at a time.

aayush sharma neha sharma Music mumbai monsoon Entertainment News bollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK