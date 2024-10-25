On Aayush Sharma's birthday, here’s a cute story he shared about how he got introduced to Salman Khan while dating his sister, Arpita Khan, and how things unfolded

In Pic: Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan

Listen to this article ‘Dadhi aa gayi tumhari?’: When Aayush Sharma asked Salman Khan for his sister Arpita’s hand x 00:00

Proposing to Salman Khan's sister and then talking to him about marrying her is no easy task, but actor Aayush Sharma amazed us all. If you think he didn't get butterflies doing that, then you’re highly mistaken. On Aayush Sharma's birthday, here’s a cute story he shared about how he got introduced to Salman and how things unfolded.

Aayush Sharma's first meeting with Salman Khan

"I was dating Arpita; we had known each other for 6-7 years, and I proposed to her after some time. So, when we started dating, one day I was dropping her off at Galaxy (Salman's house), and she asked me to come upstairs. It was around 1 a.m. At first, I was hesitant, but then she said, 'Galaxy mein koi nahi sota,' so I went to her house, and we were enjoying some food. Suddenly, the doorbell rang, and I was like, 'Tumhare bhai toh nahi hai na?' She said, 'He is shooting in Karjat,' and on TV, someone was talking about Salman Khan. Suddenly, he entered the house and said, 'Kaun mere bare mein kya bol raha hai?'" he shared on Bharti Singh's podcast.

Sharma continued, "As I looked at him, my mind played 'Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.' I stood up and screamed, 'Hey, I am Aayush Sharma.' He was also stunned and said, 'Hey, I am Salman Khan,' and then he went inside. I told Arpita, 'Mein nikal raha hoon,' but she asked me to stay because if I had run, Salman Bhai would have thought there was something fishy."

Aayush Sharma asking for Arpita's hand

Further sharing the story, Aayush said, "The next day, I got a call from Arpita saying, 'There’s a problem; Salman Bhai woke up and said he met me. Mom thought we had officially introduced ourselves, so she shared all the information about my whereabouts. Now, Salman Bhai wants to meet me.' I was like, 'Kyun?' And then I had to go and meet him."

During the meeting, when Salman asked Aayush about his future plans with Arpita, he couldn't think of anything and said, "Shaadi hogi." Salman Khan replied, "Dadhi aa gayi tumhari?" Then, he asked Aayush about his income and job, but it was the actor's honesty that won Bhaijaan's heart. When Salman questioned him about his job and everything, Aayush very politely said he wasn't earning anything and was getting money from his father. Seeing his honesty, Salman accepted him and said, "Shaadi pakki." This is how Aayush managed to win over Salman Khan with his honesty and love for Arpita.

