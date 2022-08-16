'Tariq': John Abraham unveils poster of his upcoming film on Independence Day

The film is produced by the actor himself along with Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell. 'Tariq' is penned by Ritesh Shah and Lalit Marathe

John Abraham. Pic/AFP

Bollywood actor John Abraham, on the occasion of Independence Day dropped a poster of his upcoming flick 'Tariq' on his social media account. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Desi Boyz' actor treated fans with a new movie announcement.

Sharing the poster, John wrote, "Aazadi ki 'Tariq', 15 August, 2023. 'Tariq' is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Tehran and Batla House. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Directed by #ArunGopalan, Produced by @thejohnabraham, @sandeep_leyzell and @shobhnayadav. Written by @writish1 and #LalitMarathe."

John for this project joins hands with Bake My Cake Films after 'Batla House' and 'Tehran'. He is to essay lead role in Arun Gopalan directorial 'Tariq'. The film is produced by the actor himself along with Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell. 'Tariq' is penned by Ritesh Shah and Lalit Marathe.

The film is slated to hit the theaters on August 15, 2023. As soon as he announced the film, the fans chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Wow ! So excited. happy independence day John."

Another John fan wrote, "Waiting for your movie 365 days to go."

Another user wrote, "Already getting that Madras Cafe vibe."

And fans and followers also wished him good luck for the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Parmanu' actor was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. The film which was released on July 29, is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Apart from that, he will also star in Sidharth Anand's next directorial 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, which is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

