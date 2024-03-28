Breaking News
ED summons for Amol Kirtikar | 9 am: Named as candidate; 10 am: ED comes calling
AI voice scam cases swamp cyber cell: Sounded just like my son!
Mumbai: Oshiwara Ponzi scammer nabbed from Uttarakhand
Mumbai: Man killed for forcing coworker to drink
Mumbai: ‘Superior authority’ puts off Sion bridge closure
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Abhay Deol shares NSFW photos while lazing in bed netizens say How dare you look so hot
<< Back to Elections 2024

Abhay Deol shares NSFW photos while lazing in bed, netizens say 'How dare you look so hot'

Updated on: 28 March,2024 11:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Abhay Deol, who can be seen posing with nothing but a bedsheet, wrote, "Some mornings are just! If only I could wake up next to you."

Abhay Deol shares NSFW photos while lazing in bed, netizens say 'How dare you look so hot'

Abhay Deol Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Abhay Deol shares NSFW photos while lazing in bed, netizens say 'How dare you look so hot'
x
00:00

Actor Abhay Deol decided to flip the Throwback Thursday trend in Thirsty Thursday as he bombarded his Instagram feed with a barrage of NSFW pictures while lying in bed. Abhay, who can be seen posing with nothing but a bedsheet, wrote, "Some mornings are just! If only I could wake up next to you."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)



Netizens, who were caught off-guard, commented, “Camera is pregnant now.”

One user wrote, “I’m at work for God’s sake!! I’ve to focus.”

“Someone reviving thirsty Thursdays and I am not complaining,” added another. 

One user commented, “I'm sorry but how dare you look so hot? This should be a felony.”

Nineteen years ago, Abhay Deol made his acting debut with the film 'Socha Na Tha'. Earlier this month, on the film's anniversary, the actor took a trip down memory lane and said it "feels like it was only yesterday."

To mark the occasion, Abhay shared a poster featuring him and Ayesha Takia along with a lengthy note.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

"On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film "Socha Na Tha". Still feels like it was only yesterday! It's been quite the learning curve, how innocent and naive we were.
Whilst I'm happy that I didn't cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and P.R., I do wish I was a bit more savvy," he said.

"But here I am, 19 years later, still making movies. I cannot be more grateful. And I did become a brand via the film choices I made. I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself. Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn't change a thing, because I wouldn't be the man I am today, so comfortable in his skin. Although I do wish I'd gotten my own stylist for the movie, and someone to tell me that my sideburns made me look like a '70s...!"

Meanwhile, Abhay Deol is gearing up for his next 'Bun Tikki' alongside Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

abhay deol zeenat aman shabana azmi manish malhotra ayesha takia
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK