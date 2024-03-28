Abhay Deol, who can be seen posing with nothing but a bedsheet, wrote, "Some mornings are just! If only I could wake up next to you."

Abhay Deol Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Abhay Deol shares NSFW photos while lazing in bed, netizens say 'How dare you look so hot' x 00:00

Actor Abhay Deol decided to flip the Throwback Thursday trend in Thirsty Thursday as he bombarded his Instagram feed with a barrage of NSFW pictures while lying in bed. Abhay, who can be seen posing with nothing but a bedsheet, wrote, "Some mornings are just! If only I could wake up next to you."

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

Netizens, who were caught off-guard, commented, “Camera is pregnant now.”

One user wrote, “I’m at work for God’s sake!! I’ve to focus.”

“Someone reviving thirsty Thursdays and I am not complaining,” added another.

One user commented, “I'm sorry but how dare you look so hot? This should be a felony.”

Nineteen years ago, Abhay Deol made his acting debut with the film 'Socha Na Tha'. Earlier this month, on the film's anniversary, the actor took a trip down memory lane and said it "feels like it was only yesterday."

To mark the occasion, Abhay shared a poster featuring him and Ayesha Takia along with a lengthy note.

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

"On this day 19 years ago, I made my debut in the film "Socha Na Tha". Still feels like it was only yesterday! It's been quite the learning curve, how innocent and naive we were.

Whilst I'm happy that I didn't cave into market demands and package myself into a brand via endorsements and P.R., I do wish I was a bit more savvy," he said.

"But here I am, 19 years later, still making movies. I cannot be more grateful. And I did become a brand via the film choices I made. I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself. Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn't change a thing, because I wouldn't be the man I am today, so comfortable in his skin. Although I do wish I'd gotten my own stylist for the movie, and someone to tell me that my sideburns made me look like a '70s...!"

Meanwhile, Abhay Deol is gearing up for his next 'Bun Tikki' alongside Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions.

(With inputs from ANI)