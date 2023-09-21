Abhay Deol posts shirtless picture as he dedicates song to his stalkers 

Abhay Deol dropped a shirtless picture of himself and dedicated a song to all his stalkers

Abhay Deol took to his Instagram feed to post a shirtless picture of himself He also dedicated a song to all his stalkers The actor often shares pictures of himself and shares his thoughts on the gram

Actor Abhay Deol is known for his unconventional movie choices and for his spunky Instagram posts. The actor who seems to be ageing in reverse ioften shares picturs of himself along with quirky and trivia filled captions. On Thursday, Deol dropped a thirst trap as he shared a picture of himself posing shirtless.

Along with the picture, Abhay Deol also had a song dedicated to his stalkers and abusers. In the picture, Abhay is seen wearing a black cargo pant while flaunting his bare chest. He is seen posing at a dockyard on a sunny morning. Sharing the picture, he wrote "This song is dedicated to all my stalkers (ya’ll know who you are, and no, I’m not in a relationship with any of you), get help!"

“Now this idiot tryna trick me to come through

Just 'cause we cute don't mean I want you

And if you lit my light might find you

Don't let the picks and illusions blind you

If we link we link, don't take the time to

Rearrange, move, adjust your schedule

See me, I'm a handful

Never have my hand out for a sample

But I'll be shopping at Costco on Sunday afternoon

Buying mad tissue for my bathroom

It's the least I can do

The way I poo on you and your crew

My new hair on point with my ponytail boots," he wrote along with the hashtags abuser and stalker.

As soon as he dropped the post, netizens took to the comment section to drool over him. "Someone please call a fire brigade, it's getting too hot in here," commented a user.

"It is such aaa relief to see a real man with body hair in a world of men who are obsessed with waxing lol," read another comment.

I’d happily live all my life living knowing that you once addressed me in your Instagram post as a ‘stalker’

Another comment read, "You are making it hard for me to breathe man, not fair! Our hot boy is summer-ing this summer".

On the work front, Abhay was last seen in the Netflix series 'Trial By Fire' based on the 1999 Uphaar Cinema tragedy.