Abhay Deol posts shirtless picture as he dedicates song to his stalkers 

Actor Abhay Deol is known for his unconventional movie choices and for his spunky Instagram posts. The actor who seems to be ageing in reverse ioften shares picturs of himself along with quirky and trivia filled captions. On Thursday, Deol dropped a thirst trap as he shared a picture of himself posing shirtless.
Along with the picture, Abhay Deol also had a song dedicated to his stalkers and abusers. In the picture, Abhay is seen wearing a black cargo pant while flaunting his bare chest. He is seen posing at a dockyard on a sunny morning. Sharing the picture, he wrote "This song is dedicated to all my stalkers (ya’ll know who you are, and no, I’m not in a relationship with any of you), get help!"
“Now this idiot tryna trick me to come through
Just 'cause we cute don't mean I want you
And if you lit my light might find you
Don't let the picks and illusions blind you
If we link we link, don't take the time to
Rearrange, move, adjust your schedule
See me, I'm a handful
Never have my hand out for a sample
But I'll be shopping at Costco on Sunday afternoon
Buying mad tissue for my bathroom
It's the least I can do
The way I poo on you and your crew
My new hair on point with my ponytail boots," he wrote along with the hashtags abuser and stalker.
As soon as he dropped the post, netizens took to the comment section to drool over him. "Someone please call a fire brigade, it's getting too hot in here," commented a user.
"It is such aaa relief to see a real man with body hair in a world of men who are obsessed with waxing lol," read another comment.
I’d happily live all my life living knowing that you once addressed me in your Instagram post as a ‘stalker’
Another comment read, "You are making it hard for me to breathe man, not fair! Our hot boy is summer-ing this summer".
On the work front, Abhay was last seen in the Netflix series 'Trial By Fire' based on the 1999 Uphaar Cinema tragedy.