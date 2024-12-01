It looks like the singer of the song, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, is not very happy with Dua Lipa performing Levitation x Woh Ladki Jo mashup

In Pic: Dua Lipa & Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Listen to this article Abhijeet Bhattacharya isn't happy with Dua Lipa Performing Levitation x Woh Ladki Jo mashup? This post says so x 00:00

Singer Dua Lipa performed live in Mumbai on Saturday evening and took the crowd by storm as she performed the viral Levitation x Woh Ladki Jo mashup. However, it looks like the singer of the song, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, is not very happy with what has happened. The singer reacted to being kept out of the discussion by sharing a story on his Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Abhijeet Reacted to the Mashup

One fan took to Instagram and reshared a story with a comment stating that the song is hit and popular because of legends like Abhijeet and Anu Malik. The fan tagged both Abhijeet and Malik, and the former reshared the story, showing that he was a little offended by not being part of the discussion.

Fans were quite elated when Dua made the historic moment by performing the mashup during the live concert. Videos of the iconic moment are all over the internet, and fans are gushing over it.

The lucky ones who got the chance to see this live included fans and some high-profile celebrities. Celebs like Radhika Ambani, Ibrahim Khan, Neha Sharma, and Aisha Sharma were among those attending the grand concert. A few days ago, Dua spoke about the mashup of her song Levitating with Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baadshah. She admitted that she also heard the viral track at the time and was “blown away” by it. She called the mashup "amazing.” Dua made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.

About Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is one of the most loved singers of the current generation. Her accolades include seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. Time magazine included her in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024. She worked as a model before venturing into music and signing with Warner Bros. in 2014.

She released her eponymous debut album in 2017, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and spawned the singles Be the One, IDGAF, and the UK number-one single New Rules. She was honoured with the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018.