Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert was breathtaking and fan's excitement and joy doubled when the 'Levitating' singer added a desi spin to her concert with King Khan's song

Pic/Instagram

Hollywood singer Dua Lipa performed at MMRDA Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Saturday and fans could not get enough of it. The highlight of the event was when Dua Lipa added a desi touch to her performance and performed the fan-made mashup of Lipa's song Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo from Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Baadshah'.

Suhana Khan is in a mood to dance after seeing her dad's iconic song at Dua Lipa's concert

The video of this power-packed performance has been doing rounds on social media and netizens can't keep calm as they call Dua's performance energetic and iconic. A fan on X commented, "Powerful mix", while another wrote, "paisa vasool", and another fan wrote, "This is unbelievable". An excited fan commented, "She brought memes to lifeee".

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, actress Suhana Khan also shared a video of this performance with heart eyes, a zany face, and a dancing girl emoticon.

More about English singer Dua Lipa and her visits to India

Dua Lipa is an English and Albanian songwriter and singer. She was a model with Warner Bros before she turned to acting and singing. She has won three Grammy Awards and she was one of the 100 most influential people of Time magazine in 2024.

This is Dua Lipa's third visit to India. Dua was the headline performer at the second edition of Zomato's Feeding India Concert (ZFIC). She came to India for the first time in 2019 for her concert. She met Shah Rukh Khan in 2019 and the latter also shared a video of the two on his Instagram, praising the singer.

She had also visited India earlier this year when she visited Rajasthan. Yesterday's concert was her third visit. Lipa went to NMACC after her performance and had also gone out for dinner with her boyfriend Cullum Turner earlier this week.

Many celebrities from the film industry were spotted at Dua Lipa's concert. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma, Ranvir Shorey with son Haroon, Apoorva Mehta with his daughter and her friends, Namrata Shirodkar and her stunning daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, and Anand Piramal were spotted attending the concert.

This popular mashup which made waves on the internet was made by Ruchir Kulkarni, who is a DJ and curated this amazing track in 2022. Ruchir has also done an acting gig as a DJ in 'Ek Villain Returns'.