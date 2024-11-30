Today something historic happened when Dua Lipa herself sang the Levitating & Wo Ladki Jo mashup during the live concert at Mumbai's MMRDA ground

In Pic: Dua Lipa

Listen to this article Historic! Dua Lipa performs Levitating & Wo Ladki Jo mashup, videos set the internet on fire, watch x 00:00

Global pop star Dua Lipa is in Mumbai for her much-anticipated debut concert at the MMRDA ground, and fans and celebrities were in for a treat when Dua started her concert. Remember, there was a time when Dua Lipa's song Levitating and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Woh Ladki Jo' mashup spread like wildfire, and today something historic happened when Dua herself sang the mashup during the live concert. The videos of the iconic moment are all over the internet, and fans are gushing over it.

Dua Lipa actually performing on the SRK’s Wo Ladki Jo mashup is absolutely 🤯!! #DuaLipa #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/MN2vMCBr42 — Neel (@iamn3el) November 30, 2024

Dua Lipa performs Levitating x Wo Ladki Jo mashup

While sharing the video on X, one fan wrote, "Pop queen Dua Lipa grooves to Bollywood king SRK’s 'Wo Ladki Jo' — iconic!" "HISTORIC! Dua Lipa performs to the mashup of Levitating x Haan Yaahaan Kadam Kadam Par Laakhon Haseenayein at the Mumbai concert," a page wrote. Another comment reads, "Dua Lipa performing a Levitating x Wo Ladki Jo mashup at the Zomato Feeding India Concert." One person shared, "Dua Lipa actually performing on the SRK’s 'Wo Ladki Jo' mashup is absolutely (mind-blowing emoji)!!"

The lucky ones who got the chance to see this live were the fans, along with some high-profile celebrities. Celebs including Radhika Ambani, Ibrahim Khan, Neha Sharma, and Aisha Sharma are among those attending the grand concert. A few days ago, Dua spoke about the mashup of her song ‘Levitating’ with ‘Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Baadshah’. She admitted that she also heard the viral track at the time and was “blown away” by it. She called the mashup "amazing.” Dua made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.

About Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is one of the most loved singers of the current generation. Her accolades include seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. Time magazine included her in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024. She worked as a model before venturing into music and signing with Warner Bros. in 2014.

She released her eponymous debut album in 2017, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and spawned the singles ‘Be the One’, ‘IDGAF’, and the UK number-one single ‘New Rules’. She was honoured with the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018.