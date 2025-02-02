Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has indirectly reacted to singer Udit Narayan's kiss controversy. The latter got embroiled in a controversy for kissing female fans at his live concert

Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Udit Narayan

Listen to this article 'Mera khiladi dost': Abhijeet Bhattacharya shares video with Udit Narayan amid latter's kiss controversy x 00:00

Singer Udit Narayan has been dominating headlines after videos of him kissing female fans at a live concert went viral. While internet users have been sharing their thoughts on the incident, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya dropped a video with Narayan. He shared a compilation of their live events when they sang the song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'. The song from film with the same title was sung by the singer duo.

Abhijeet shared the video compilation after Udit Narayan kissing female fans went viral on social media. Sharing the video, Bhattacharya captioned it, "#YehKhiladiMianAnari with laugh emoji and another emoji smashing his head.

In the comment section, Bhattacharya wrote, "Mera Khiladi dost'.

Netizens slam Udit Narayan

A viral video shows him performing live on stage when a bunch of female fans come near the dais for a selfie. Udit can be seen obliging for the same but also giving a peck on the cheek. He also asks the security personnel to not interfere. Watch the video below.

As the video went viral on social media, a section of netizens called out Udit Narayan for his behaviour. One user wrote, “Tell me it's AI tell me it is!! What even in a f**king nightmare? Beyond the f**king boundaries of disgust eh? If it was me would have killed him asap.”

“I mean this is disgusting.. but what's wrong with this? Were they forced? No, they willingly came up there to him,” added another.

One user commented, “He smooched the last girl on her lips like a molester. At least the other girls he kissed their cheeks.”

Udit Narayan says he is a ‘decent man’

Reacting to the incident in an interview with Hindustan Times, Udit Narayan said, “Fans are so crazy, right? We are not like that; we are decent people. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Why blow this thing out of proportion? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands...This is all just fan craze. One shouldn't pay too much attention to it.”

The singer further added that people want a controversy to happen because his family’s image is such that they don’t get involved in anything. “There is madness when I am singing on stage, fans love me, I think let them be happy. Otherwise, we are not the kind of people who do such things. We also have to make them happy.”