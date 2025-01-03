Abhijeet Bhattacharya talked about Rahman's odd work hours and how he makes people wait for hours. He expressed his frustration over Rahman's work style

In Pic: Abhijeet Bhattacharya & AR Rahman

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who often shares his controversial thoughts, has yet again caught attention when he talked about his displeasure in working with legendary music composer AR Rahman. In a recent interview, Bhattacharya talked about Rahman's odd work hours and how he makes people wait for hours. He expressed his frustration over Rahman's work style and his tendency to be late during recording sessions.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has a not-so-good time working with AR Rahman

Abhijeet, who has worked with Rahman on the song “Ae Nazneen Suno Na”, stated, “During that time, I was getting calls from all the major composers. Anu Malik would be on the line, and then Anand-Milind would call, and then Jatin-Lalit would call. I was busy dubbing all the time. I went (to meet Rahman) and was left waiting at the hotel.”

He continued, “I decided that I can’t keep waiting and that we could record in the morning. At 2 am, I get a call summoning me to the studio. Am I crazy? I said that I was asleep. I went in the morning, but he was not there. They don’t have the habit of working at regular hours. I’m used to working in a systematic manner. Now, in the name of creativity, if you say that you will record at 3:33 am, I don’t get it.”

He further stated, “Because of the air-conditioning in my room, I had a cold. But he insisted that I sing. I’ve done a lot of hit songs for super-flop movies, and this was one of them. Nobody watched the film. The song belongs to Rahman.” He added, “I kept asking for Rahman but didn’t get a firm answer. An artiste doesn’t become big or small by doing these things… I was told that I should have waited for him and left later. But I told them that I had prior commitments.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s credit controversy with the Dua Lipa concert

Abhijeet often finds himself amidst controversies, and recently he was furious about the credit issue during the recent Dua Lipa concert when the IDGAF singer sang a mashup of “Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo”. Fans in the crowd could not contain their happiness during this moment, but Bhattacharya feels that the song is being associated with Shah Rukh Khan only, as if he voiced the song. The singer feels that his due credit has been snatched from him and only the actor is being given the credit. Bhattacharya’s son, Jay, also spoke about this issue as he took to Instagram stories to express his rage and frustration.