Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a rare appearance together at the Mumbai airport early on Saturday morning along with their daughter Aaradhya. This comes amid rising speculation of divorce between the couple

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya (Pics/ Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan make rare appearance together at Mumbai airport, see video x 00:00

The Bachchan family has been hitting the news for their personal equations of late. Now, amid constant rumours of divorce between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, the couple was seen together along with their daughter Aaradhya. They were seen exiting the airport premises early on Saturday morning making netizens wonder if all is well with the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes days after the Bachchan family hit the news for attending a wedding without Aishwarya. A picture of Amitabh, Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan attending the wedding of their Managing Director's son had gone viral on social media. Eyebrows were raised at Aishwarya's absence from the family frame, leading to divorce speculations.

On Saturday morning, Abhishek, Aishwarya and their daughter were seen returning to Mumbai from the airport. Abhishek was seen dressed in a tracksuit and a sweatshirt for his airport look. He smiled at the paparazzi and was walking ahead of his wife and daughter, while constantly checking on them. Aishwarya as always held her daughter's hand as they walked towards their car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

About Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours

Reports of possible tension in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage have been circulating for some time. The couple, who tied the knot in a high-profile wedding in 2007, has been making headlines due to divorce speculations. They share a daughter named Aaradhya.

Abhishek's alleged closeness to his ‘Dasvi’ co-star, Nimrat Kaur, along with complex family dynamics involving Shweta and Jaya Bachchan, are said to be contributing factors to the rumoured troubles.

Amid this, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Amitabh Bachchan, attended the annual function of their daughter Aaradhya at the Dhirubhai Ambani school last week. The couple was seen cheering for their daughter as she performed on stage. The couple was seated together in the front row.

In the video, Aishwarya can be seen wearing an all-black suit and pairing it with a dupatta that featured floral embroidery. The actress was accompanied by her hubby Abhishek, who looked dashing in a black hoodie, while Mr. Bachchan wore a green blazer. In the video, the actress was seen holding Abhishek's hand and was also seen talking to both Abhishek and Big B. The actress was also seen asking Sr. Bachchan to 'come,' and then she guided him toward the venue.