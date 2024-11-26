Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has put out a strong worded message encouraging people to stand up against street harassment. This comes amid rumours of her separation with husband Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been in the news lately for her rumoured divorce with actor and husband Abhishek Bachchan. Amid this internet chatter about her personal life, the actress has talked about street harassment and said to “never compromise your worth”.

For a campaign video of a beauty brand she has a long-term association with, Aishwarya spoke about tackling street harassment. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself speaking about street harassment and the right way to deal with it. In the clip, she said to go head-on with the problem rather than avoiding it.

Aishwarya said, "Street harassment. How do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault."

For the caption, she wrote: “On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis’s Stand Up against street harassment training program. We’re all worth it."

She added the hashtag--We Stand Up.”

Aishwarya Rai's rumoured divorce with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya has been married to Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan since 2007. The two have a daughter named Aaradhya Bacchhan. There have been some rumours doing the rounds about the star couple walking their own separate ways. Abhishek Bachchan mentioned his actor-wife for the first time amid their ongoing divorce rumours. In an interview, Abhishek thanked the former Miss World for staying at home with their daughter Aaradhya, while he went out to make movies.

Talking to The Hindu, Junior Bachchan recalled how his mother Jaya Bachchan also stepped away from acting for the sake of her children. “My mother stopped acting when I was born because she wanted to spend time with the children. We never felt the void of Dad not being around. I think at the end of the day after work, you come home at night,” he said.

Drawing parallels between Jaya and Aishwarya, Abhishek added, “In my household, I’m lucky I get to go out and make movies but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that but I don’t think the kids look at it that way. They don’t look at you as a third person, they look at you as the first person,” he said.