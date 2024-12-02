Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been going through a rough patch in marriage as their divorce rumours are doing rounds on the internet. Junior Bachchan is linked with his 'Dasvi' co-star Nimrat Kaur

Amidst divorce rumours with wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan attends daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday. A video from Aaradhya's 13th birthday is going viral where Aaradhya's dad and actor Abhishek Bachchan was seen thanking a guy named Jatin who has helped the couple to organise Aaradhya's birthdays over the past 13 years.

It was speculated that Junior Bachchan will miss daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday amid rumours of divorce with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan did not wish his daughter publicly and that sparked rumours that the actor gave a miss to his daughter's 13th birthday party. But, it seems like the rumours have come to an end as the video is a testament to his presence at his daughter's first teen birthday.

Recent events that fuelled the Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai divorce rumour

The couple has not been living together for a long time and are not seen together at public events either. At Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding too, the couple appeared separately. The 'I Want To Talk' actor was paired up with his 'Dasvi' co-star Nimrat Kaur. The rumours started after a blind post on Reddit blew up. There was no evidence in the claim. Nimrat also faced backlash for disrupting Abhishek and Aishwarya's married life.

Earlier, Nimrat Kaur was linked to Team India's ex-cricket coach Ravi Shastri in the year 2018. But, neither of them confirmed the rumour. They reportedly dated for over two years before parting ways. Nimrat was also linked to the South Indian superstar Rana Daggubati, but nothing was officially confirmed by any of the two.

Recently, Aishwarya appeared in a purple outfit at an event of the Global Women's Forum in Dubai 2024. The highlight of the event was that the actress had dropped her last name 'Bachchan'. The LED screen backdrop of the event just read 'Aishwarya Rai' omitting the last name 'Bachchan. Many called this a conscious decision and viewed it as a hint of the ongoing divorce rumours of the couple.

Work front of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'I Want to Talk' and the actor has gained widespread acclaim for the film. Critics have also called it his career-best performance. The film is creating quite a lot of buzz and is praised for its ability to stir emotions in the audience after they exit the theatres. Abhishek will also be seen in Anurag Kahyap's 'Gulab Jamun', 'Housefull 5', 'Dhoom 4' and Amazon Prime Video's film 'Be Happy' based on father-daughter relations. Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 2023 period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan: II'. The movie proved to be a commercial success at the box office and was praised by both critics and the audience. It was the second instalment of the 'Ponniyin Selvan' franchise. The first part was released in 2022.