The monochrome frame shows Amitabh Bachchan surrounded by doctors, nurses, and his mother Teji Bachchan looking at little Abhishek Bachchan in an incubator

Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan Pic/Instagram, Tumblr

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Taking to his blog, Big B shared a rare picture of his baby boy on the day he was born at the hospital in 1976. The monochrome frame shows Amitabh surrounded by doctors, nurses, and his mother Teji Bachchan looking at little Abhishek in an incubator.

Big B wishes Abhishek on his birthday

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, “In time at last and the rush on hold for some time.. but work continues .. and in as relentless a manner as before...But work is work and never needs the space for excuse…the effort and the sincerity with which it be executed or performed is primary...And tonight shall be a latish night…Abhishek turns 49 .. and his new year shall be brought in…Time has passed rapidly…!!!!

He added, “At times there is a desire to foment the mind and express the thoughts with what needs to be said...an urge...But with the universal information bureau spread across every corner of the hemisphere, the arousal of many tributaries, not necessarily compassionate with the text, gets mutilated...So…One rather keep all of it within and prevent its express…One does not need the strength of its silence, but the satisfaction of its unreserved comment being with you rather than to be spread…For one shall ever almost definitely lead to several unrelated others.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s work front

Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with Refugee in 2000 and since then has never shied away from shedding his vanity to take up challenging roles that push him out of his comfort zone.

Be it 'Guru', 'Paa', 'Bunty Aur Babli' or 'Dasvi' or the series, 'Breathe: Into the Shadows', Abhishek has played many brilliant characters on screen that have managed to leave an imprint on the viewers and critics.

Abhishek was recently seen in 'I Want to Talk', directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie, released on November 22, features Abhishek in the lead role alongside Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kriplani, Johny Lever, Pearle Dey, and Kristin Goddard. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the Rising Sun Films banner, the film is now available to stream on Prime Video.