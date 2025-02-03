Post the match, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan decided to celebrate India's victory and went to the popular eatery Madras Cafe in Matunga, Mumbai

Last night, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan went to Wankhede Stadium to watch the final T20I match between India and England. Post the match, Sr & Jr Bachchan decided to celebrate India's victory and went to the popular eatery Madras Cafe in Matunga, Mumbai. Videos of them entering and leaving Madras Cafe have surfaced on social media, and the duo was seen smiling as cameras captured them.

While Big B and Abhishek had their bodyguards around them, ensuring that both stars could reach their cars without any problem, a sea of fans was seen waiting outside the cafe, cheering for Big B and clicking his pictures. During their visit to the popular cafe, while Big B looked handsome in a white hoodie, Abhishek was seen sporting India’s T20I jersey.

Before reaching the cafe, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the father-son duo, were seen in the corporate box at the stadium enjoying the match.

Apart from senior and junior Bachchan, Aamir Khan was among the several notable guests present at the stadium for the ongoing fifth T20I between Team India and england. The likes of Mukesh Ambani, former UK PM Rishi Sunak, Infosys CeO Narayana Murthy, and Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale were some of the notable figures present at the venue.

