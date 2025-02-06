Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Abhishek Bachchan cuts birthday cake at ISPL match with father Amitabh Bachchan watch

Abhishek Bachchan cuts birthday cake at ISPL match with father Amitabh Bachchan, watch

Updated on: 06 February,2025 09:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actor Abhishek Bachchan turned 49 on Wednesday. He was spotted at Thane's Dadaji Kondadev Stadium on his birthday cheering for his team Majhi Mumbai

Abhishek Bachchan cuts birthday cake at ISPL match with father Amitabh Bachchan, watch

Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article
Abhishek Bachchan cuts birthday cake at ISPL match with father Amitabh Bachchan, watch
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan turned 49 on Wednesday. He was seen attending his team 'Majhi Mumbai's match as part of the ongoing ISPL matches in Thane on his birthday. While the victory was on Bachchan's team's side, the actor also celebrated his birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at the stadium. Actor Amitabh Bachchan was also at the stadium to watch the thrilling match between Majhi Mumbai and Falcon Risers Hyderabad. 


Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 49th birthday in Thane


In the pictures and videos shared by the official Instagram handle of Majhi Mumbai, Abhishek can be seen cutting the cake in the presence of the team members. The players can be seen singing 'Baar Baar Din Aaye' as the actor arrived for his cake cutting ceremony. Later, Bachchan also distributed cake among the paparazzi.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Majhi Mumbai (@majhimumbai_ispl)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Talking about the match, Mumbai continued their victory march in the Indian Street Premier League, Season 2 by handing Falcon Risers Hyderabad a four-wicket defeat to extend their winning run to seven straight games, as per the ISPL press release. On Thursday, Majhi Mumbai will take on KVN Bangalore Strikers in the first match before Chennai Singams lock horns against Srinagar Ke Veer. All matches are LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Disney+ Hotstar, as per the ISPL press release.

Aishwarya’s birthday wish for Abhishek

Aishwarya took to Instagram and shared a childhood picture of Abhishek and wrote, “Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless.” She didn’t tag him though. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Reports of possible tension in their marriage have been circulating for some time. Abhishek's alleged closeness to his ‘Dasvi’ co-star, Nimrat Kaur, along with complex family dynamics involving Shweta and Jaya Bachchan, are said to be contributing factors to the rumoured troubles. In July 2024, the ‘Taal’ actress attended Anant Ambani’s wedding solo with her daughter Aaradhya, while the Bachchan family was present in full force. 

Additionally, during a recent episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Amitabh Bachchan talked about the iconic song "Kajra Re," referencing Abhishek and Rani Mukerji but notably omitting Aishwarya, who also appeared in the music video. Ash also dropped her surname while attending an event in Dubai. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

abhishek bachchan amitabh bachchan Entertainment News bollywood Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK