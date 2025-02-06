Abhishek Bachchan cuts birthday cake at ISPL match with father Amitabh Bachchan, watch

Actor Abhishek Bachchan turned 49 on Wednesday. He was spotted at Thane's Dadaji Kondadev Stadium on his birthday cheering for his team Majhi Mumbai

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan turned 49 on Wednesday. He was seen attending his team 'Majhi Mumbai's match as part of the ongoing ISPL matches in Thane on his birthday. While the victory was on Bachchan's team's side, the actor also celebrated his birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at the stadium. Actor Amitabh Bachchan was also at the stadium to watch the thrilling match between Majhi Mumbai and Falcon Risers Hyderabad.

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 49th birthday in Thane

In the pictures and videos shared by the official Instagram handle of Majhi Mumbai, Abhishek can be seen cutting the cake in the presence of the team members. The players can be seen singing 'Baar Baar Din Aaye' as the actor arrived for his cake cutting ceremony. Later, Bachchan also distributed cake among the paparazzi.

Talking about the match, Mumbai continued their victory march in the Indian Street Premier League, Season 2 by handing Falcon Risers Hyderabad a four-wicket defeat to extend their winning run to seven straight games, as per the ISPL press release. On Thursday, Majhi Mumbai will take on KVN Bangalore Strikers in the first match before Chennai Singams lock horns against Srinagar Ke Veer. All matches are LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Disney+ Hotstar, as per the ISPL press release.

Aishwarya’s birthday wish for Abhishek

Aishwarya took to Instagram and shared a childhood picture of Abhishek and wrote, “Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless.” She didn’t tag him though. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Reports of possible tension in their marriage have been circulating for some time. Abhishek's alleged closeness to his ‘Dasvi’ co-star, Nimrat Kaur, along with complex family dynamics involving Shweta and Jaya Bachchan, are said to be contributing factors to the rumoured troubles. In July 2024, the ‘Taal’ actress attended Anant Ambani’s wedding solo with her daughter Aaradhya, while the Bachchan family was present in full force.

Additionally, during a recent episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Amitabh Bachchan talked about the iconic song "Kajra Re," referencing Abhishek and Rani Mukerji but notably omitting Aishwarya, who also appeared in the music video. Ash also dropped her surname while attending an event in Dubai.