Abhishek Bachchan wishes wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on their 16th wedding anniversary

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on their daughter Aradhya's 10th birthday

Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated their 16th wedding marriage anniversary on April 20, 2023. From being good friends to a happy couple, both have showered love and care on each other since the beginning. On their special day, the loving couple commemorated the occasion by sharing a beautiful picture on Instagram to express their well wishes towards each other.

Abhishek Bachchan posted a duo picture of Abhishek and Aishwarya on Instagram with the caption, "16 (sic)" and an evil eye emoji.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted the same picture and wrote, "Sweet 16 (sic)," followed by heart emojis.

In the cute photo, Abhishek Bachchan is seen holding his wife, Aishwarya, very close. The couple flashes a beautiful smile and looks in a happy mood.

Fans and Bollywood stars started showering love by sending beautiful messages to the couple.

Ved star Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Happy happy - Vahini and Bhau", Athiya Shetty posted a "(with heart emoji)" in the comment section, and Esha Deol commented, "Happy Anniversary (with heart emoji)".

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan first met on the set of 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' in 1999. They enjoyed each other's presence and became friends.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot on April 20, 2007, following Hindu traditions. The marriage ceremony was held at Prateeksha, Amitabh Bachchan's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. They were blessed with a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on November 16, 2011.

Also Read: Delhi HC restrains YouTube channels from sharing fake news on Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in R. Balki's upcoming film 'Ghoomer', along with Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Sayami Kher. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam, which is the sequel to the film Ponniyin Selvan: I, starring Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and many more. The period drama film is all set to hit theatres on April 28, 2023.