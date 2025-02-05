Abhishek Banerjee says he came on board Rajkummar Rao’s maiden production Toaster as he wanted to support his Stree co-star’s dreams

Rajkummar Rao in Toaster

Abhishek Banerjee on being part of Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's production 'Toaster': 'It's about backing each other'

Toaster stands for something new and something old for Rajkummar Rao. While it marks a new chapter in the actor’s career as he turns producer, it also sees him reunite with his Stree co-star Abhishek Banerjee aka Jana. “When Rajkummar spoke to me about joining his production venture, I didn’t think twice,” says Banerjee, who portrays a pivotal role in the Netflix comedy. He is always happy to share screen space with his ‘Bicky’ of Stree, and this was the perfect opportunity. “We have evolved from colleagues to great friends. I knew I had to be there in any capacity possible for this project as Patralekhaa and he make their debut as producers.”

Abhishek Banerjee

Also starring Sanya Malhotra, Toaster tells the hilarious story of Rao’s character Ramakant, whose stingy ways land him in trouble. Even as Banerjee loved the story of the Vivek Das Chaudhary-directed film, joining the project wasn’t just a professional decision. The actor shares, “Now, it’s about backing each other, being there for each other’s dreams. We’ve worked together before, so we knew it would be fun again. But more than that, I wanted to be part of this new chapter in Raj’s career. Watching him take charge as a producer and shape a film from the ground up was inspiring.”