Indian actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao have officially launched their own production house, Kampa Films. The name Kampa holds personal significance, combining the initials of their mothers’ names, reflecting the couple’s

Kampa represents their dedication to producing content that has a lasting impact, with a vision to create stories that are both thought-provoking and entertaining. “We’ve always believed in the power of storytelling,” said Patralekhaa. “With KAMPA, we’re looking forward to sharing these stories with the world.”

Rajkummar Rao added, “For Patralekhaa and I, Kampa is a natural extension of our love for cinema. We’ve always believed in the magic of storytelling, and KAMPA gives us the chance to bring stories we care about to life. We’re excited to take this step together.”

The production house has already begun work on an exciting slate of projects, with more details to be revealed soon. With their passion for storytelling and commitment to quality filmmaking, Kampa is poised to make a significant impact on Indian cinema.

About Kampa's first project

In November, Mid-day had repoted about Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's plans to produce a film. Their first project is a yet-untitled film that will be helmed by Vivek Daschaudhary, who served as an assistant director on Guns & Gulaabs (2023).

While Rajkummar was toying with the idea of production for some time, the phenomenal success of Stree 2 cemented his decision. An insider shared, “Raj has been passionate about exploring different dimensions of filmmaking. It was Patralekhaa’s idea that they graduate to production, and after Stree 2’s smashing success, he felt it was the perfect time to dive in.”

It’s interesting that for their maiden production, Rao and Patralekhaa are backing the vision of Daschaudhary, who will foray into feature films with the project. It turns out the director’s fresh cinematic approach resonated with the couple, who want to bet on novel stories and new voices. Another source working on the film told us, “It’s an unconventional drama. Raj and Vivek both have a deep respect for meaningful stories and want to bring such narratives to the fore. While Raj and Patralekhaa have multiple productions in the works right now, this will be the first to roll in January. It’s a direct-to-web film for Netflix.”